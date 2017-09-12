SP committee checks Youth Home construction

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) committee on social services and development inspected the construction site of the Bacolod City Youth Home in Progreso Village, Barangay Vista Alegre.

City Ordinance No. 566 series of 2011 orders the establishment of the center, which will be a 24-hour child-caring facility to provide short-term residential rehabilitation, treatment and care for children in conflict with law.

Councilor Em Ang, who visited the site on Sept. 7, said the center’s Phase 1 – including the dormitory, concrete fence, overhead water tank, and the installation of electrical supply – was completed on Aug. 22, 2013 after almost four months of construction.

In February 2013, the Department of Interior and Local Government awarded the city government for being a recipient of the Seal of Good Housekeeping.

A P3-million cash incentive from the department’s Performance Challenge Fund was turned over to the city.

The cash incentive was used for the construction of the center’s Phase 2, which includes the administration building and refectory, Ang explained.

Last month, the SP approved a resolution requesting the City Engineer’s Office to provide a status report on the center’s construction.

Ang expects the Bacolod City Youth Home to be operational soon./PN