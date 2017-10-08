SP wants to help ‘rugby kids’

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) wanted to help the “rugby boys and girls” in the city.

Last week, the SP passed a resolution urging the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to act on the issue.

The resolution said that the practice of sniffing solvent is rampant among street children.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, the resolution’s proponent, said measures to curtail solvent-sniffing among children must be made.

On May, the SP also requested the DSSD and the BCPO to solve the “rugby problem” by rescuing the children who are sniffing solvent on the streets.

“These street children are usually found in the downtown area, the public plaza, on Lacson Street near Capitol Lagoon, and on the La Salle Avenue along Aquino Drive from Doctor’s Hospital to Redemptorist Church,” said Distrito.

He added that these children were “disturbing and threatening” passersby.

The councilor emphasized that the city has been tagged as a child-friendly city and in order to maintain the distinction, the “rugby kids” issue must be addressed.

He stressed that the issue will have long-term effects both to the city and to the street children themselves.

“At such a young age they are already exposed to illegal and immoral acts. That might later result to them being in conflict with law,” Distrito explained.

He said the resolution aims to “save the children and secure them a meaningful and worthwhile future.”/PN