‘Spare the bats’ Don’t destroy their roost, ‘friends’ ask

KALIBO, Aklan – The Friends of Flying Foxes (FFF) appealed to stop any activity that may destroy the remaining roost of endangered fruit bats in Barangay Yapak at the northern part of Boracay.

“They are rare. They are endemic species [of bats] in the Philippines,” said FFF president Julia Lenvik.

The area where the roost is located was bought by Mabuhay Maritime Express Transport, Inc. from Boracay Property Holdings, Inc.

Last June, a roost near the Puka Beach had been bulldozed, Lenvik said.

Mabuhay Maritime Express Transport, Inc. has a pending application for a permit to cut trees in the area, said Forester Jonne Adaniel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Aklan.

The application was endorsed to the DENR regional office in Iloilo City on May 22 for review and approval, Adaniel added.

However, Mabuhay Maritime Express already trimmed trees, said Malay vice mayor Abram Sualog.

Leo Perania of Mabuhay Maritime Express Transport, Inc. said trees along the road were cut after the DENR’s onsite tree inventory.

Only the locational clearance – an Environmental Clearance Certificate prerequisite – was issued to the company, said Municipal Planning and Development Office chief and zoning administrator Alma Belejerdo. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)