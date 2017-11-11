Spare tire hits 2 in Kabankalan

BACOLOD City – One man was killed while another was injured after being hit by a spare tire of a dump truck along the national highway in Barangay Salong, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Superintendent Rhea Santos, Kabankalan City police chief, identified the casualty as the 21-year-old resident Noe Genega.

Investigation revealed that Genega and the 32-year-old Rodel Escandela, both residents of the village, were walking along the road to a sugarcane plantation when the spare tire that fell from the dump truck driven by the 51-year-old Eustaquio Medecio hit them.

The incident happened around 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 10, a police report showed.

Genega and Escandela were brought to the Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan City where the former was declared “dead on arrival.”

Escandela, on the other hand, sustained minor injuries and was currently under treatment.

Medecio surrendered to the Kabankaln City police./PN