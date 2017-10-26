Special permit required of flower, candle vendors

BACOLOD City – Only flower and candle vendors with a special business permit will be allowed to sell their goods on Nov. 1 and 2, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively.

They may ply their trade during the two-day observance locally known as Undas only in designated areas identified by the city government, stressed Executive Assistant II Ernesto Pineda.

The city government will watch over public markets, plazas and cemeteries on Nov. 1 and 2.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia created Task Force All Saints’ Day 2017 and gave supervisory powers to Pineda.

As of Thursday, around 150 vendors of flowers and candles, among others, have processed their special business permit, which costs P400, said Pineda.

Processing of special business permits will only be until today, Oct. 27.

Designated areas for flower vendors are at the Libertad public market, along Hernaez Street; Burgos market, along Burgos Street; and the public plaza, along Gatuslao, Gonzaga and San Juan streets.

At the Burgos public cemetery, 27 kiosks were allotted for vendors of flowers, candles and other goods.

In Memorandum No. 168 dated Oct. 24, Leonardia said Pineda shall coordinate with the City Legal Office in carrying out regulations and the Bacolod City Police Office in maintaining peace and order.

Moreover, Pineda shall also work with the Traffic Management Unit and the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) in implementing traffic plans as the locals visit their dearly departed, the memo said.

Leonardia also tasked Pineda to make sure the City Treasurer’s Office and the Permits and Licensing Division process and collect payments for permits, licenses and special fees, and to coordinate with Department of Public Services for the maintenance of cleanliness and garbage collection.

Everything is “on the go now,” Pineda said.

The BTAO and the Bacolod City Police Office will submit peace and order and traffic plans on Monday, he said./PN