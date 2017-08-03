SSS, DICT sign MOA on gov’t network sharing

THE Social Security System (SSS) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) formally sealed a joint commitment in establishing faster and more accessible online services among national government agencies (NGA) through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on July 17.

With this inter-agency partnership, the SSS Corporate Headquarters in Diliman, Quezon City will serve as the point of presence (PoP) for other NGAs within the vicinity to connect to the network equipment provided by DICT. The existing project will also help the pension fund to improve its online data communication with the one gigabits per second (Gbps) connection access to iGovPhil network./PN