Stabbing suspect arrested

BACOLOD City – After allegedly stabbing a man, a 32-year-old resident of Mambuloc, Barangay 10 was arrested on Monday morning.

Felix Zulueta was collared in a hot pursuit operation conducted by Police Station 1 together with the Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Zulueta reportedly stabbed Helson Rosales, 22, a resident of Las Palmas, Barangay Taculing, while the latter was walking at the Bacolod City public plaza.

Rosales sustained stab wounds on his right chest and leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is now detained at the police station.