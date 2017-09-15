Stabbing suspect surrenders to cops
BY MAE SINGUAY
Saturday. September 16, 2017
BACOLOD City – A man admitted to stabbing another in Barangay Tabao Proper, Valladolid, Negros Occidental.
The 40-year-old Jay Jaudines surrendered to the Valladolid municipal police station on Sept. 13.
Jaudines said he repeatedly stabbed the 50-year-old Winelo Cabarles out of anger after the latter bullied him.
Cabarles was rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.
Jaudines, on the other hand, was detained./PN