Standard of living in Guimaras improves – governor

ILOILO City – Guimaras governor Samuel Gumarin said the “standard of living” in the island-province improved during his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

Gumarin – who delivered his SOPA on Nov. 7 at the Guimaras Information and Trade Center Function Hall in Barangay San Miguel, Jordan – said Guimaras’s competitiveness has improved, underscoring its 27th spot in the most competitive provinces list of the National Competitive Council (NCC).

Guimaras was in 52nd place last year.

“This means that we have improved our productivity, which allowed us to improve the standards of living and thereby giving prosperity to the Guimarasnons,” Gumarin said.

The NCC list was based on economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency of provincial local government units across the country.

Gumarin attributed the improvement to the overall performance of the component towns in the province.

Buenavista, a 1st- to 2nd-class municipality, moved to the 150th spot this year from 190th in 2016, with a high efficiency point.

The province’s four other towns, all 3rd- to 5th-class municipalities, also improved in the ranking, except Jordan that slipped to 79th place from 67th last year.

Gumarin added that there was about 5 percent increase in the number of registered businesses, new and renewed, in Guimaras, from 2,487 in 2015 to 2,605 in 2016.

The total capital investments of these businesses reached P775.3 million in 2016.

“This led us to lower the cost of doing business and attract more investors to sustain the economic activities and development in the province,” said Gumarin. (PIA/PN)