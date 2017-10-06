‘Stealing’ milk landed woman in jail

BACOLOD City – A 32-year-old woman was nabbed in Barangay Mandalagan after a theft complaint was filed against her.

Resident Rowena Baldomero was arrested on Oct. 5, a police report showed.

Sales assistant Val Claudine Diaz filed the complaint after security guard Jerome Bayot caught Baldomero stealing powdered milk at the Savemore Market in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, police said.

Talisay City police station recovered from Baldomero two packages of Enfagrow Milk (200 grams) worth P994.50 apiece.

Baldomero was detained./PN