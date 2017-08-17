‘Step up ops vs robberies’

BACOLOD City – Step up operations against robberies, too, the Sangguniang Panlungsod asked the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

In just two weeks, 11 robberies have victimized houses and commercial establishments, the city council said in a resolution, citing records from the BCPO’s Investigation and Detection Management Unit.

Councilor Ricardo Tan, author of the resolution approved on Aug. 15, recommended that BCPO – led by the acting director Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky – deploy officers to “strategic areas” and “engage civilian volunteer groups.”

The spate of robberies have prompted businessmen to offer cash rewards to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of known robbery and other crime groups in this city and Negros Occidental, Tan said.

Tan cited burger stalls in Barangay Pahanocoy as the latest victims.

Aside from giving a bad impression on the city government, these incidents also cast “doubt on the capability and capacity of the local police to stop the further commission of crimes,” said the councilor.

“The challenge has to be met head-on by the local leadership and the PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel by strengthening its operations against criminalities, both organized and unorganized, and engaging the assistance of the local folk through barangay officials and civilian volunteer groups,” he said./PN