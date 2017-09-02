Strengthen rehab programs, Bacolod drug council told

BACOLOD City – An officer from the Department of Health (DOH) in Iloilo City urged the Bacolod City Anti-Drug Abuse Council to strengthen its rehabilitation program for drug surrenderees.

Medical Officer III Priscilla Lamis of the DOH Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Program in Pototan, Iloilo said the council must follow the process prescribed by the Regional Oversight Committee under Oplan Sagip.

Community preparation, screening, assessment, and seminar-workshops comprised the rehabilitation scheme.

These activities – for drug surrenderees and their relatives – were the same steps required before a barangay is declared “drug-free.”

“Drug surrenderees must be accurately classified into categories,” said Lamis.

These categories were: (1) low risk requiring general intervention, (2) moderate risk requiring further assessment by a trained physician or personnel and (3) high risk requiring rehabilitation.

“Drug dependency is a relapsing brain disease,” explained Lamis. “It can come back even after 20 years.”

Out of 5,000 drug surrenderees in the city, only 46 graduated from the community-based rehabilitation program.

Lamis said the turnout was no different from other areas.

For his part, City Executive Assistant Rodel Parcon urged the police and barangays to cooperate in drug prevention and control programs. (PIA/PN)