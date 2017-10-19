STUDENTS ABUSE SKIN ANESTHESIA?

BACOLOD City – The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) will look into reports that the skin anesthesia WariActiv is being abused.

Citing information the DDB received, Assistant Secretary Benjamin Reyes said most of those abusing this drug – popularly called “Wari” – are students.

“We will look into this,” said Reyes, who was guest speaker in the first anniversary celebration of drug abuse recovery center Better Days Ahead in Barangay Villamonte on Wednesday.

WariActiv cannot be bought – let alone used – without prescription, Reyes told the press.

People may only access the drug without prescription if the supply is diverted or someone “professional” is peddling it under the radar, he said.

“If students have access without prescription, then we have a problem,” said Reyes. “Maybe there are doctors peddling, ’di ba?”

WariActiv is used by spraying it on the skin but, based on information reaching the DDB, abusers inhale it, Reyes said.

A division of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will lead the investigation, he said.

If the alleged abuse is nationwide, the DDB – under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 – has the authority to reclassify the substance as a dangerous or abused drug, said Reyes.

Apparently, the police are clueless about the alleged abuse of the skin anesthesia among students.

“Wala pa sa ngayon,” Superintendent Roderick Minong, city police officer-in-charge, said when sought for comment on Wednesday. “Ang PDEA baka alam nila.”

“Pa-check ko,” said Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag, regional police director./PN