Suicide in La Carlota City

BACOLOD City – A resident of Barangay Haguimit, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental has killed himself, police said.

Eric Guadalupe Ortega, 33, was found hanging from a wooden truss of their house in Hacienda Danao with a rope tied around his neck.

Police have found no sign of foul play. There were no other people in the house aside from Ortega’s wife and children, their investigation showed.

His wife discovered Ortega’s body at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Ortega was taken to the Don Salvador Benedicto Memorial District Hospital in La Carlota City. He was pronounced “dead on arrival.”/PN