Summit to delve into 5th District peace and order woes

ILOILO City – Local government and law enforcement officials will gather on Oct. 19 to discuss peace and order problems in the 5th District of Iloilo province.

The Peace and Order Summit aims to verify information on outlaws in the district, according to Rep. Raul “Boboy” Tupas.

Tupas’ office and the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) are spearheading the conference.

“Our objective is to really know ano ang extent or gravity sang problem, if indeed may ara,” said the congressman.

“Kon wala gid man kag isolated, paano naton ma-negate ang notion nga problema gid ang 5th District because, to a certain extent, apektado man ang bilog nga probinsya sang Iloilo and the region,” he said.

Western Visayas police are zeroing in on the 5th District due to the presence of illegal drugs and armed goons in the area, regional police director Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag had said.

Aside from Binag, other key officials expected to attend the summit are Senior Superintendent Marlon Tayaba, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, and Teodora Sumagaysay, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government – Iloilo.

Mayors, vice mayors, municipal councilors/peace and order committee chairpersons, Liga ng mga Barangay presidents, chiefs of police, local government operations officers, and key business leaders are also expected to attend.

The summit also seeks community support and will gather inputs on interventions that will maintain peace in the 5th District, Tupas said.

According to Tupas, locals, tourists and investors need to be assured that the district is safe.

The 5th District comprises Ajuy, Balasan, Barotac Viejo, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Estancia, Lemery, San Dionisio, San Rafael, and Sara towns.

Binag said the police have been receiving information on the illegal drug problem and the alleged operation of criminal gangs in the district from text messages and tips in drop boxes at police stations.

“We encourage community partnership in cleansing the 5th District,” Binag said.

That the regional police are giving particular attention to the district is a “most welcome development,” said Tupas./PN