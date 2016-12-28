Superliga open to lending players to Thai volley teams

MANILA – The Philippine Superliga (PSL) on Tuesday said that it won’t block the way in case some Thailand-based volleyball squads will tap players from the league to play as guest spikers in the Thai-Denmark Super League next year.

This was despite PSL president Ramon Suzara’s declaration that the league will send its own PSL All-Star team to compete with powerhouse squads in the week-long tournament.

“They want to acquire four of our stars for the Thai Super League in March. It’s just a one-week tournament so it’s very possible for us to send players there. They’ve been very generous in sending us players so we might as well return the favor,” he said.

Suzara said that among the players on Thailand team’s wish list are Jaja Santiago of the Foton Tornadoes, Kim Fajardo and Abigail Maraño of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and Jovelyn Gonzaga of the RC Cola-Army Lady Troopers.

Also being eyed as a guest player is Tornadoes’ Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who has yet to regain her fighting form after being away from volleyball for half a year due to pregnancy.

“Some ranking Thailand Volleyball Association executives reached out to me to inquire about their availability during the Asian Volleyball Confederation meeting in Bangkok last week,” Suzara said.

“They are free to tap any players from our league. This would be a very good break for us because we can gain whatever knowledge and volleyball technology our regional neighbor has and adopt it to our system,” he added.

The PSL All-Star squad is set to compete in the week-long event against Bangkok Glass, Supreme Chonburi, Idea Khonkaen, King-Bangkok and 3BB Nakornonnt, which has recently signed former Ateneo Lady Eagles star Alyssa Valdez./PN