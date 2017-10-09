Surgical hospital soon to rise in Victorias City

BACOLOD City – A three-storey surgical hospital will rise in Barangay 13, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

The Memphis Mission of Mercy Surgery Center will offer free surgeries to be operated by local and foreign physicians.

Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca and Dr. Nia Noel Zalamea, representative of the Memphis Mission of Mercy, signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday for the construction of the hospital, which will have a maximum capacity of 40 beds.

The hospital’s construction will run for 18 months.

It will be built on the 40-hectare lot that the city government donated.

Zalamea said the center is a non-profit hospital.

“This will be 100 percent free. This is a charitable medical center that will cater to major surgeries using modern medical equipment and facilities,” explained Zalamea.

The Memphis Mission of Mercy has been doing missionary work for 19 years.

“This is a blessing for the City of Victorias,” Palanca said./PN