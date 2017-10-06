Suspected gun maker eludes arrest in Pototan

ILOILO – A suspected gun maker in Barangay Sarague, Pototan town was able to elude arrest.

The 57-year-old Jemelie Parreño was not around when policemen raided his house on Thursday.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) entered Parreᾗo’s house around 5 p.m. They secured a search warrant from Judge Vicente Go of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 68.

Though the raid’s subject was not around, the police were able to recover bullets of a 12-gauge shotgun, M16 armalite rifle and .45 pistol.

The police also recovered a holster and tools used in manufacturing guns, according to Inspector Pedro Celino of CIDG.

They applied for a search warrant, he said, after receiving information that the suspect was into the manufacture of homemade firearms as livelihood.

“When we raided his house, he was not around. Perhaps he hid in rice fields or forested area,” said Celino.

Only the suspect’s wife was in the house. Celino said the wife told them her husband used to manufacture guns but stopped a long time ago.

Parreᾗo faces a charge for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act even if he was not around during the raid.

CIDG director Senior Superintendent Francisco Esguerra said his office is concentrating on loose firearms and wanted persons aside from the antidrug campaign./PN