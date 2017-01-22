Suspected thief nabbed in Cadiz

BACOLOD City – Police in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental arrested a Barangay Zone 2 resident charged with theft.

The 39-year-old Glenn Degayo was one of the city’s wanted persons.

Cops served him an arrest warrant on Jan. 20 and detained him in the Cadiz City police station’s lockup cell.

Regional Trial Court Branch 60 (Cadiz City) Judge Raymond Joseph Javier issued the warrant on June 27 last year yet and set the bail at P20,000./PN