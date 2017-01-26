Taiwan-Iloilo flight mulled

ILOILO City – With more Taiwanese tourists coming to Iloilo, the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 6 and the Philippine DOT office in Taiwan are planning to launch the Taiwan-Iloilo flight in the near future.

This after the Dinagyang Festival coverage of Taiwan-based media gained international attention.

Formosa TV’s video of the festival, which was posted on Facebook, earned 35,000 views, 122 comments and 33 shares.

“This is despite the limited internet service and blockage of telecom signal during the Dinagyang 2017 competition,” DOT-6 regional director Atty. Helen Catalbas said.

Catalbas also revealed that another Taiwan-based network will soon visit Iloilo to cover the Paraw Regatta festival. Further, around 20 Taipei-based tour operators and travel agents and members of the media are being arranged for a familiarization tour from March 27-31.

The familiarization tour will include the “standard itinerary offered by DOT-accredited tour operators in Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental and inspect properties pertaining to accommodation, transportation and food,” Catalbas added.

“DOT Region 6 will also host a business-to-business networking session among visiting Taiwanese tour operators and travel agents, Cebu Pacific Air and Philippine Airlines representatives and DOT-accredited Western Visayas tour, hotel and souvenir shop operators,” she said.

The DOT hopes that the first Taiwan-Iloilo flight will be launched in time for the 50th anniversary of the Dinagyang Festival next year./PN