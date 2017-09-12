Talisay road mishap kills man

BACOLOD City – A man was killed in an accident on the access road of Silay-Bacolod Aiport in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The 36-year-old Moralbe Samson of Hacidensa Santa Maria, Talisay City was driving a motorcycle when he hit a Hyundai Accent vehicle driven by Gil Gonzales Jr., 32, of Rosario Heights Subdivision in Barangay Taculing around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, a police report showed.

Samson fell on the concrete road and sustained head and body injuries.

He was rushed to the Talisay City Community Health Center where attending physician Howell Exmundo pronounced him “dead on arrival.”

Gonzales, on the other hand, surrendered to the Talisay City police station.

Gonzales wanted to settle the case with Exmundo’s family./PN