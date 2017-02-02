Tan, Soriano rules Beach Volleyball Republic

MANILA – Bea Tan and Charo Soriano captured the crown in the 2017 Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour held recently at the Cabugao Beach Resort in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur.

Tan, a Negros Occidental native, and Soriano beat Angelique Gervacio and Jackie Estoquia in straight sets.

On their way to the championship round, Tan and Soriano defeated the pairs of Coyah Abanto and Jocemar Tapic, 21-12, 21-10, while Gervacio and Estoquia eliminated Bacolodnon Fille Cainglet-Cayetano and Melissa Gohing, 21-10, 21-17.

With the victory, the pair of Soriano and Tan, who was recently recognized as the Queen of the Sands, received a P40,000 cash prize. Tan was supposed to team up with Alexa Micek but the latter went back to California.

Other participants in the two-day event were Mae Crisostomo and Mickaela Andres, Grenlen Malapit and Elaine Juanillo, Cherry and Mary Ann Catuban, Yna Papa and Jhemill Abadilla, Jessa Aranda and Alarnie Pesebre, Ma. Cecilia Bangad and Kassie Gormley, Maciejczyk Candido and Cielo Palahang, and Jonafer San Pedro and Abegail Nuval.

Meanwhile the pair of UAAP beach volleyball titlist University of Santo Tomas Tiger Spikers’ Kris Roy Guzman and Anthony Arbasto bagged the men’s crown by beating Ralph Dablo and Joshua Barrica of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

The BVR, a grassroots development program for the young and aspiring players and the professional circuit tours, organized beach volleyball tournaments in different beaches and public places in the Philippines./PN