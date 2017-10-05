Tanjay drug bust nets 3

BACOLOD City – Three drug pushing suspects were caught in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Manipis, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

Superintendent Frankie Lugo, Tanjay City police officer-in-charge, identified the suspects as Kevin Roy Miraflor, 24, Mark Aguilar, 23, and Gerald Miraflor, 19 – all residents of the village.

Tanjay City police conducted the operation at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Three sachets of suspected shabu, P500 buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, two cellphones, and two motorcycles were seized.

The suspects were detained and charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, four sachets of suspected shabu were seized in another buy-bust operation near a public market in Barangay Panubigan.

Drug pushing suspect Kate Joshua Valera, 20, of the same village was arrested in the operation at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, said Chief Inspector Wilfredo Alarcon, city police head.

Valera was detained at the Canlaon City police station and charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN