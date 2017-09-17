Task Force extends op to nearby island

BORACAY – The island’s Joint Task Force is bolstering its preemptive security measures by collaborating with the local officials and the police of a nearby island.

San Jose, the southernmost island of Romblon, and Boracay are separated by a narrow body of water called the Hambil Channel.

San Jose, popularly known as the Carabao Island, is 45-minute boat ride away from Boracay.

Last week, the task force and Boracay Action Group adviser Rear Admiral Leonard Tirol turned over a complete set of communication equipment to San Jose mayor Roniie Samson and Police Inspector Florante Sugian II.

An ICom 45-watt communication radio and a four-element antenna were installed at the San Jose police station.

Boracay Joint Task Force operations officer Lieutenant Commander Julius Reyes, Boracay Tourist Assistance Cneter chief Senior Inspector Josde Mark Anthony Gesulga and Philippine Coast Guard-Caticlan Office head Lieutenant Commander Eric Ferrancullo went to San Jose for the equipment’s installment. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)