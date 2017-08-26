‘Teach students health insurance’

BACOLOD City – The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with private schools for them to teach health insurance in their classes.

These schools were the Bacolod Tay Tung High Schools, Inc., Binalbagan Catholic College, Inc., Colegio San Nicolas de Tolentino-Recoletos, Kabankalan Catholic College, Fellowship Baptist College, Mount Carmel College, Madeleine Academy, Pax Catholic Academy Diocese of Bacolod, Inc., Saint Columban’s Academy, Southland College, St. Scholastica’s Academy, and St. John’s Institute.

“Learner’s guides” were turned over to teachers during the signing, said PhilHealth Regional Office VI vice president Lourdes Diocson.

“We want the student to receive uniform information,” explained Diocson.

The initiative sought to make students knowledgeable of their right to health insurance, especially that after high school graduation, they will be ready for employment.

Health insurance will be taught under the Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health subject of the students.

Lessons will include the basic concepts of health insurance, PhilHealth membership programs, financial risk protection, and filling out PhilHealth forms, among others.

Public schools started teaching these last year, Diocson said. (PIA/PN)