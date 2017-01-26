Team Iloilo competing in 2017 Ronda Pilipinas

MANILA – Team Iloilo will try its luck in the 2017 LBC Ronda Pilipinas, which starts Feb. 4 in Ilocos Sur.

Leading the team are Alfred Gorgollo, Nelben Villafuerte, Jayson Dela Peña, Francis Canicula, Romnick Bebit, Adelino Bulugan Jr., James Castro, and Alden Dumlao.

But Team Iloilo is expected to encounter tough opposition: Team Navy, Go For Gold, Kinetix Lab-Army, Bike Extreme, Zambales, Team Salic, One Tarlac, Team Ilocos Sur, Neopolitan, Mindanao, and South Luzon.

Defending champion Team Navy remains a top favorite as it will still be bannered by veterans Jan Paul Morales, Lloyd Lucien Reynante and Joel Calderon, while Go For Gold will rely on George Oconer, who topped the two-leg qualifying rounds.

On its seventh edition, the 12-stage main event will give a whopping P1 million to the champion. The stakes were raised to encourage more promising young riders from the provinces to join the event.

The 2017 edition of LBC Ronda Pilipinas will officially start with the Ilocos Sur-Ilocos Norte Stage One on Feb. 4, followed by the Ilocos Sur Stage Two criterium the next day.

Stage Three will go to Angeles City, Pampanga to Subic on Feb. 8, and then the Naga-San Jose Stage Four individual time trial on Feb. 14, followed by the Pili-Daet Stage Five on Feb. 16, and Daet to Unisan Stage Six on Feb. 17.

Next are the Paseo Stage Seven in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Feb. 19, Tagaytay-Batangas-Tagaytay Stage Eight on Feb. 19, Calamba-Antipolo Stage Nine on Feb. 23, and Antipolo Stage 10 criterium on Feb. 24. Iloilo City will then serve as host to Stages 11 and 12 on March 3 and 4./PN