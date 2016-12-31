Teenager injured

BACOLOD City – While having a drinking spree with his friends, a 19-year-old boy was shot by two unidentified persons on Tuesday evening on Burgos Street, Barangay Villamonte.

Johnnel Montano, a resident of Purok Cabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan, sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm.

According to the police, the victim was drinking with his friends when two men approached and shot him using an unknown caliber of firearm.

The suspects fled after the incident./PN