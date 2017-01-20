Teng fires 42 in AMA Titans, D-League debut

MANILA – Jeron Teng had an impressive PBA D-League debut as the AMA Online Education Titans scored a 101-95 win over Team Batangas at the start of the 2017 Aspirants Cup on Thursday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Teng, the top-overall pick in the recent PBA D-League draft, led the way with 42 points, the second highest in league history after the 58 point output of former Titans guard James Martinez last year.

Juan Miguel Tiongson added 15 markers, while Ryan Arambulo and Mark Olayon contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Titans, which is aiming for its first-ever playoffs appearance in the league.

From a tight start, the Titans surged behind Teng, Tiongson and Ilonggo Peejay Barua for a 20-11 lead. Batangas rallied to within five but Teng and Cedrick Ablaza brought the lead up to eight.

The Titans continued to ride on the hot shooting of Teng in the second frame as it built a 42-29 advantage. Batangas kept it close anew at 44-37 but a triple by Diego Dario followed by inside hits by Barua and Teng gave the Titans a 51-37 lead.

The Titans maintained the double-digit edge in the third frame but Batangas rallied back behind Joseph Sedurifa and Carlos Isit to come to within 63-60. Consecutive hits by Teng allowed the Titans to hold on to a 73-68 lead entering the fourth frame.

With the Batangas squad coming to within three in the final frame, Teng uncorked seven straight points for the Titans for an 82-72 lead. The edge later grew to its largest at 89-72 on a three-point play by Tiongson.

“(Teng) fired us up and his leadership on the floor is important,” said Titans head coach Mark Herrera of his prized recruit. “This win is a big morale boost for us. Hopefully this will continue in our next games.”

Sedurifa, who previously played for the Meralco Bolts in PBA, top-scored with 25 points, while Don Carlo Fortu had 18 points, on six-of-12 shooting from the three-point line, for the Batangas squad./PN