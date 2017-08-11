The reason why we call dogs man’s best friend

We can learn so many things from a dog’s behavior.

“We have been living alongside dogs for longer than any other companion pet,” says Royal Canin’s veterinary expert Lee Danks. “They have similar social values to us and because of that, we have harvested a closer bond with them. It is a self- perpetuating cycle. The more they are part of our lifestyles, the more dogs adapt their behaviour to fit in.”

According to the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, a leading scientific authority in diet and well-being, research suggests that dogs may promote better physical and psychological health in their owners.

In Waltham’s book on human- animal interaction, its team found: “Oxytocin peaks in both people and their dogs when they interact positively. This ‘feel good’ hormone suppresses the production of cortisol, the stress hormone.”

Lee explains: “With a dog, we engage in high levels of interactivity. Dogs are most content when we take charge of their five welfare needs: environmental, companionship, behavioural, dietary and health. They can also become quite malleable.”

Dogs seem to have the ability to sense what’s really going on. Many of us have lost touch with this all-important instinctual part of who we are. By paying attention to nonverbal cues such as body language and energy, we can learn more about our friends, our loved ones, and ourselves, says Philly.com.

According to Waltham, people regard dogs as important members of their families – as friends, playmates and protectors – providing love, security and joy. “Interacting with dogs delivers real health benefits for individuals and communities,” says Lee. “This can be seen in the simple act of taking your dog for a walk and making friends with fellow dog walkers in the park.”

For a dog, every evening that hooman’s around is Christmas evening. Every walk is the best walk. Every meal served is the best meal, and every catch is the best game. We can learn so much by observing the way our pets rejoice in life’s simplest moments. Take time every day to celebrate the many gifts that are hidden in the ordinary events of life./PN