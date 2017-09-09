‘They planted shabu on me!’

ILOILO City – Jessie Oliver Pacardo denied that he was selling illegal drugs.

He also disowned the 30 sachets of suspected shabu that police recovered from him during a sting operation in Pavia, Iloilo.

Pacardo accused the police officers who arrested him of “planting” evidence on him.

Operatives from the Pavia police station, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office 6, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency staged the operation in Barangay Pandac, Pavia around 11:30 p.m. on Sept 7.

Pacardo, a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Pandac, Pavia, sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover officer. He yielded 29 more sachets of the same substance.

The suspect was detained at the Pavia police station.