BACOLOD City – Elements of Police Station 9 on Thursday arrested two men accused of theft in Barangay Sum-ag in this city.

Jan Rolly Armonio, 22, and Kerwin Elopre, 20, were served with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ray Allan Drilon of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 41, Bacolod City dated Nov. 17, 2016

The court recommended a bail bond of P22,000 for the suspects’ temporary liberty./PN