Three municipalities in Aklan vie for cityhood

KALIBO, Aklan – Malay, Nabas and this capital town want to become cities.

Councilor Floribar Bautista of Malay had filed a resolution in June calling for a technical team for the town’s bid for cityhood.

The technical committee, according to Bautista, will prepare the necessary documents.

Boracay Island, considered one of the country’s premier tourist destinations, is under the geographical jurisdiction of Malay.

Meanwhile, Mayor James Solanoy of Nabas said his town’s economic development may lead to its cityhood.

Two multinational corporations were based in Nabas: San Miguel Corp. and Petrowind Energy Corp.

San Miguel Corp. was the operation contractor of Caticlan Airport in Malay.

Petrowind Energy Corp., on the other hand, supplies 50 megawatts of power from a wind energy farm in the town.

“We initially targeted a P9-million local government revenue for this year but from January to June, we already collected P24 million,” said Solanoy.

Solanoy added that the increase of revenue was a “huge sign” for economic boost in the fourth-class municipality.

Other multinational companies were also planning to invest in Nabas, according to Solanoy.

On the other hand, this capital town has been bidding for cityhood since 2007.

But Mayor William Lachica said the town still needs to meet the population and geographical requirements for cityhood.

“The local government of Kalibo is doing its best to make the town a city,” said Lachica.

Kalibo is famous for its Ati-Atihan Festival in January./PN