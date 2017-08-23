ThrowbackThursday: Best 90s chick flicks you should watch

ADMIT it: there are days in your life when you just want to go back to the 90s. For a certified 90s kid, those years were the best – from music to fashion and movies! Remember when you danced to Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”? Or when you watched pre-puberty Lindsay Lohan in “Parent Trap”? I am sure your style icons were the Olsen twins. With their floral overalls and unexpected ensembles, they surely were (and still are!) the trendsetters.

If there’s something I really love during those years, it was the good ol’ chick flicks that were mostly female-centric. So if you’re up for a little dust of nostalgia, cancel your plans tonight, buy some pizza, and watch these following movies:

“Clueless”(1995)

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd

“Clueless” won the hearts of the generation for its heart-searing story that follows adolescence. It features Cher, a rich and socially successful student at Beverly Hills High. Cher is ambitious and can technically talk anyone into doing just about anything. She matched his teacher with another teacher for her to have a better grade. She did a makeover to a new student named Tai for her to find a boyfriend. Cher realizes that she also wants a boyfriend for herself, but no guy seems to be right. With this, she undergoes a spiritual makeover and realizes that there’s more to life than popularity.

“10 Things I Hate About You”(1999)

Starring: Julia Stiles, Heath Leadger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik

Considered one of the most popular chick flicks of all time, “10 Things I Hate About You” is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” It follows the story of pretty and popular Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) who finds herself in dilemma after his family forbade her to date until her man-hater older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) gets a suitor. A boy (Andrew Keegan) wants to date Bianca and in his desperate attempt, he sets up Kat with Patrick Varona (Heath Ledger), a rebellious kid just like Kat. Side note: Heath Ledger was such a cutie.

“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

Starring: Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks

Struggling businesswoman Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) abhors the sight of Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a bookstore across the street. But the two were oblivious that they are already meeting online and have begun an Internet romance. When Joe finds out that his online love is his business rival, he is torn between his real-life dislike for her and his cyber love.

“The Wedding Singer” (1998)

Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler, a wedding singer, was a broken-hearted guy. He meets bride-to-be Julia (Drew Barrymore) who wants his services for her wedding. But things got complicated when he fell in love with her.

“My Bestfriend’s Wedding” (1997)

Starring: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz

Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) were childhood best friends. They made a deal that they will marry each other if they are still single at age 28. Days before his 28th birthday, Michael announces that he is marrying a beautiful woman named Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). But Julianne realizes that she’s in love with her best friend. She promised herself to stop the wedding at all costs. But Michael appointed her maid of honor.

“She’s All That” (1999)

Starring: Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard

Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) is everybody’s high school crush. After being dumped by his girlfriend and realizing that his popularity waned, Zach makes a bet with a fellow classmate that he can turn nerdy outcast Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) into Prom Queen. But Zach falls in love with Laney and things got complicated./PN