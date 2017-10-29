Tight security in ports on ‘Undas’

BORACAY – Strict security measures will be observed in all ports in Aklan to ensure the safety of passengers on Undas.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is in-charge of enforcing these measures in ports, especially in this world-famous island.

Lieutenant Commander Eric Ferrancullo of PCG-Caticlan said they will be closely monitoring inbound and outbound passengers of Boracay, Romblon and Mindoro, among others.

Other island vessels and motorboats will also be checked, added Ferrancullo.

PCG also activated its passenger assistance centers in Caticlan and New Washington ports, where heavy influx of people is expected.

Security officers will also man help desks in ports. They will receive complaints and other concerns of travelers.

Under the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, random checks on passengers and their luggage will be conducted to prevent restricted cargo from being loaded in vessels.

PCG personnel and other security officers will be ready to respond to any maritime incidents, Ferrancullo said.

He added that PCG is asking for the cooperation of the public.

Meanwhile, the Aklan Police Provincial Office (APPO) will deploy additional security personnel to ports, cemeteries, bus terminals, airports, and other sites across the province.

APPO also advised the public to take precautionary measures during the observance of Undas. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)