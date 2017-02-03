Tinukib hopes to help entrepreneurs

ILOILO City – Tinukib Foundation does not just display Ilonggo products but also helps communities in the best way possible.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the money the foundation earns supports the local communities and beneficiaries of the Taytay sa Kauswagan Inc. (TSKI).

The products of young community entrepreneurs are rediscovered and given importance with an assurance of originality and topnotch craftsmanship, the agency said.

Tinukib in Hiligaynon means “discovered.” Its name has given people a gist of what’s inside and vital in Iloilo’s culture. It displays a selection of products – food, furniture, wearables and accessories.

On Jan. 18, TSKI opened their second Tinukib Pasalubong Center at the Festive Walk Parade, Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao district.

Its first pasalubong center is located at the TSKI building in Pavia town, just a few minutes away from the Iloilo International Airport.

DTI provincial director Diosdado Cadena Jr. has reminded Ilonggo entrepreneurs to follow the examples of Tinukib./PN