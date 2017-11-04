Top businesses, RPT payers in Aklan cited

KALIBO, Aklan – The municipal government acknowledged the top businesses and real property tax (RPT) payers for their contribution to the development of this capital town.

Mayor William Lachica, Vice Mayor Madeline Regalado and municipal treasurer Rey Villaruel presented a plaque of recognition to each of the businesses and RPT payers that made it to the 2017 list.

Sanford Marketing Corp., Citi Hardware Bacolod, Regalado and Cipriano Supermart, Ang Pue Hardware and Lumber, Clifford Construction Corp., L. Bros, Inc. (Royal Supermart), Golden Arches Development Corp. (McDonalds-Kalibo), Paramount Ang Corp. (Mang Inasal), and Saint Gabriel Medical Center, Inc. made it to the top spots in the business list.

Following them were Village Manifold Trenders, Inc. (Village Motor Traders), Marianing & Son’s Development Corp. (Marianing Superstore Solane and Accessories), Communities Panay, Masing & Son’s Development Corp., NXT Gen Motor Traders, Inc., PMPTC, Inc., Orinda Holdings Corp. (Jollibee Kalibo Plaza), La Thessa Foods, Inc. (Jollibee Gaisano Kalibo), William Hui Ti (KH Shopping Center), and Avon Cosmetics, Inc.

Meanwhile, Mercury Drug Corp. received the Hall of Fame Award and the First Pacific Fortune Commercial Corp., the Sustainability Award.

Among the top RPT payers were Rodulfo and Waldetrudes Garcia/Ariel and Caridad Garcia, Royal Four Season Corp., Ang Pue Hardware and Lumber/Clifford Construction Corp., Roberto and Editha Sazon/Panay Telephone Corporation, William Hui Ti/Lysa Ti Uy/Lyna Hui Ti, Fu’s Merchandising de Kalibo, Citi Hardware Bacolod, John Guidon Macciri and Cynthia Dela Cruz, Regalado and Cipriano Supermart, and Vallacar Transit, Inc.

Also in the list were Peter and Myrna Torres, Bien Bee Ti Lu/Lawrence Ti Lu, Aklan Electric Cooperative, Crispin Chan, Baofend Realty Corp., Ramon and Jacinta Legaspi/Saint Gabriel College, Nenita Lao /Ethel Lao, Golden Arches Development Corp., Jemina Trinidad/ La Esperanza, and Nolipeza, Inc./Noriel Panado.

The awarding ceremony was held during the town’s 446th founding day celebration at Magsaysay Park on Friday. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)