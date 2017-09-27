Towns conduct cleanup drive in Antique

SAN JOSE, Antique – A total of 14 towns in the province joined the Bayan Ko, Linis Ko cleanup drive on Sept. 23.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Vincent Piccio said the activity was a way of the Provincial Solid Waste Management Board to encourage everyone to show environmental concern by practicing proper waste management.

The cleanup drive started around 6 to 7 a.m. in the towns with a simultaneous wake-up call at 5:30 a.m.

Volunteers cleaned roads, coastal areas, river banks, esteros, canals, sidewalks and areas near schools and other buildings, according to Environment and Management Bureau (EMB) officer-in-charge Ramar Niel Pascua.

Pascua recommended these target areas to Gov. Rhodora Cadiao before the cleanup.

The EMB also told local government units (LGUs) to “pay particular attention” to unclean areas the Basura Patrollers reported.

On the other hand, four municipalities – Valderrama, Barbaza, Bugasong, and Hamtic – conducted their cleanup drives a day before the set schedule.

Their LGUs said the schedule conflicted with their respective market days and other activities. (PIA/PN)