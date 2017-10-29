Traditional dances, chants in cultural exchange

ROXAS City – A cultural exchange program of indigenous people featured traditional dances and chants held at the Dumarao Sports Complex in Dumarao, Capiz.

The activity, which is a part of the province’s Indigenous Peoples’ Month celebration, was held on Oct. 26.

It highlighted the pandang-pandang of an Ati community from Dumarao, binanog of Panay Bukidnon from Tapaz and Jamindan, inagong of Akeanon Bukidnon from Aklan province, and singkil of the Maranao tribe from Mindanao.

The traditional dances and chants were complemented by the Hugyaw Dance Company dancers from Cuartero National High School who performed folk dances kiriwkiw and pitik mingaw.

A cultural exchange program was also conducted at the civic center in President Roxas, Capiz on Oct. 27.

Tomorrow, the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office will gather Ati community members from nine barangays in Dumarao at the Dumarao Sports Complex for the Ati Cultural Festival.

The Ati Cultural Festival will feature performances, cooking and handicraft-making demonstrations. A tourism and cultural awareness forum will also be held.

Other activities for the month-long celebration include an indigenous people dialogue during a campus tour last Oct. 20 at Hercor College and Inzo Arnaldo Village Integrated School in this capital city.

The dialogue – participated by students – discussed the traditional and unique cultural practices of indigenous people in the province.

Presidential Proclamation No. 1906 declares October of every year as the National Indigenous Peoples Month to recognize and protect the rights of indigenous cultural communities. (PIA/PN)