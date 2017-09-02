Traffic enforcers arrest 34 ‘in transit’ smokers

BACOLOD City – The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) recorded 34 apprehensions a month after it strictly enforced the smoking ban in the city.

From July 25 to Aug. 31, 23 passengers and 11 jeepney drivers were apprehended.

“They should pay the fines, and if they fail to do so within 72 hours, they will be charged for violation of City Ordinance (CO) 641,” BTAO head Luisito Acebuche said.

The BTAO head also clarified that they only catch violators on board public utility vehicles.

Other areas not covered by the BTAO are under the jurisdiction of the Bacolod Anti-Smoking Task Force, the Bacolod City Police Office and the City Legal Office.

However, the offices have yet to apprehend violators pending tickets prepared by the City Treasurer’s Office.

CO 641 – approved on April 2013 – regulates smoking in public places and conveyances, and the advertisement, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products.

Under the ordinance, violators are incurred a fine of P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P2,500 for the third offense and/or imprisonment based on the court’s discretion./PN