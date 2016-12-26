Train traffic aides – Tan

BACOLOD City – Traffic enforcers need continuous training, according to Councilor Ricardo Tan.

It will “equip them with skills and knowhow necessary in peacefully, effectively and efficiently managing (vehicular) traffic,” Tan said.

The councilor asked the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office, through Mayor Evelio Leonardia, to create a “comprehensive” training plan.

Orderly vehicular traffic contributes to the economic growth of the city, Tan claimed.

All traffic enforcers “manning major and minor roads” shall be covered by the “continuing skills and educational training,” he said.

Tan said the training shall facilitate “education on national and local traffic laws, rules and regulations; protocol when reporting to and leaving their posts; initiative in coordinating with local authorities [on] concerns affecting road peace and order,” among others./PN