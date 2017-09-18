Tree kills La Castellana man

BACOLOD City – A falling tree was the cause of a man’s death in Sitio Mambangon, Barangay Cabacugan, La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

The 44-year-old Teodoro Cabasis warned Elmer Tembrevilla, 46, not to pass by a Talisay tree being cut down at the Caduhada Resort in the village.

But Tembrevilla took Cabasis’ warning for granted, police said.

The trunk of the tree fell on Tembrevilla’s head around 7 a.m. on Sept. 17, a police report showed.

Tembrevilla was rushed to the La Castellana Health Unit where he was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Cabasis reported to the police around 8:30 a.m. on the same day./PN