Tricycle driver killed crashing vs mango tree

BACOLOD City – A tricycle driver was killed in Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental after trying to avoid another vehicle.

The 24-year-old Val Flores of Barangay Kamansi, Kabankalan City, sustained head and body injuries after hitting a mango tree around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, a police report showed.

Flores was trying to avoid an Isuzu D-Max, driven by student Ruby John Columna, 23, of Barangay Pinaguinpinan, Kabankalan City, which was on the wrong lane, police said.

Columna fled after the incident.

Flores was brought to the Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan city where he was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Police were locating Columna./PN