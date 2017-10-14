‘Trisikad’ driver hit with bottle

ILOILO City – A trisikad driver was struck with a bottle on the head after a grappling in Barangay Balabago, Jaro district.

Resident Eddie Dela Cerna, 48, was wounded on the head and complained of body pains, a police report showed.

Police referred him to the West Visayas State University Medical Center.

Dela Cerna had a misunderstanding with neighbor Agustin “Tintin” Sumido, 26, who approached him while he was at a store in the village at around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, police said.

An angry Sumido punched Dela Cerna, then a grappling ensued. Sumido then grabbed a bottle and hit the latter, the police report stated.

Police were letting the barangay lupon handle the case. (Carolyn Jane Abello, trainee reporter/PN)