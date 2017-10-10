‘Trisikad’ driver stabs fellow in Brgy Fajardo

ILOILO City – A trisikad driver was hospitalized after a fellow trisikad driver stabbed him in Barangay Fajardo, Jaro district.

Ernesto Mirasol, 63, of Barangay Cuartero, Jaro sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was confined at the West Visayas State University Medical Center after the incident at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

A heated argument ensued between Mirasol and the suspect – Roland Janducayan, 50, of Cuartero – while at a parking area in Fajardo, a police report showed.

Janducayan went home, only to come back already wielding a knife.

The suspect punched Mirasol before repeatedly stabbing him, and fled, said the police./PN