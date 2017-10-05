‘TRUE REFORM, COME HELL OR HIGH WATER’ Alvarez hits opposition before new party members

BACOLOD City – Hordes of new Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) members packed two oath-taking venues in Negros Occidental yesterday.

An estimated 9,000 elected officials and local leaders pledged allegiance to the ruling party at the Victorias Coliseum in Victorias City while around 4,000 took their oath at the University of Negros Occidental – Recoletos gymnasium in this city.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, PDP-Laban secretary-general, rallied all new members to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte deliver “genuine reforms … come hell or high water.”

Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez (3rd District), who presented to Alvarez the new party members from the province, said the packed Victorias Coliseum proves their strong support to the PDP-Laban.

“Mr. Speaker, I present to you the leaders, the community, the people who will help this administration bring the dreams of every Filipino,” Benitez said.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who was present at the UNO-R gym, said he appreciated Alvarez leading the oath-taking despite his busy schedule.

Some members of Grupo Progreso, the local party Leonardia leads, took their oath yesterday.

Leonardia took his oath as PDP-Laban member in October last year.

Before administering their oath, Alvarez asked the new members first to raise their hands if they were involved in illegal drugs. Nobody did.

As they recited their oath, the new members raised their left hand instead of their right – this is how it is for PDP-Laban, Alvarez said.

Duterte promised change during the campaign but the opposition was trying to destroy his administration, Alvarez told the Victorias crowd.

“We will not allow them to succeed,” the speaker said. “We will do everything to deliver the promises of the President.”

“He (Duterte) promised genuine reforms. We will deliver it. Come hell or high water, we will deliver it [sic],” Alvarez stressed.

Aside from taking the oath, someone may become a full-fledged PDP-Laban member by undergoing a party-initiated Basic Membership Seminar.

Alvarez also asked the new members to support the PDP-Laban’s senatorial candidates in the 2019 election.

“Let us make it 12-0,” he said, disclosing their plan to pitch Alvarez and Rep. Geraldine Roman (Bataan, 1st District) in the race.

At the UNO-R gym, Grupo Progreso members cheered on Benitez.

Also present at the oath-taking ceremonies were Roman, Rep. Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list), Bureau of Internal Revenue deputy commissioner Clint Aranas (PDP-Laban national treasurer), Department of Energy secretary Alfonso Cusi (PDP-Laban national chairman), Rep. Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, and several mayors and councilors./PN