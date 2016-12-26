Typhoon ‘Nina’: Signal No. 1 in Capiz, Aklan

KALIBO, Aklan – Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Aklan and Capiz provinces, among other areas in Visayas, as typhoon “Nina” poses a serious threat to the Bicol Region.

“Nina” packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph, the state weather bureau Pagasa said in a weather bulletin issued 2 p.m. on Sunday, Christmas Day.

At the port in Barangay Caticlan, Malay, trips to Mindoro were temporarily cancelled in the evening on Christmas Eve, said Lieutenant Edison Diaz, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard-Caticlan.

But motor bancas bound for the Cagban port in Boracay were still allowed to operate.

According to Pagasa, the typhoon was expected to make landfall over Catanduanes in the evening on Christmas Day and cross Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite.

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel was risky over Luzon seaboard and that storm surges of up to 2.5 meters high was possible over the coastal areas of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, Catanduanes and Camarines Sur were under Signal No. 4, while Burias Islands, Albay, Camarines Norte, Southern Quezon, Sorsogon, and Marinduque were under Signal No. 3.

Metro Manila, Masbate including Ticao Island, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Island, Romblon, Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan, and northern Samar were under Signal No. 2.

Aside from Aklan and Capiz, also under Signal No. 1 were Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Tarlac, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang, Calamian Group of Islands, Bataan, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Bantayan Island.