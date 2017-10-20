Uncle kicks pregnant teen

ILOILO City – A misunderstanding prompted a man from Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao district to kick his pregnant niece, a police report showed.

Police learned about the incident from Marieher Beboso, 27.

Beboso told the police she and her 17-year-old pregnant niece had a misunderstanding at around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Instead of pacifying them, the uncle Robespiree Robles kicked the 17-year-old, causing the latter to fall to the ground, Beboso told the police.

Police referred the incident to the barangay lupon./PN