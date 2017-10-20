Uncle kicks pregnant teen
BY ALEXANDRA LUISE ESCALANTE, Intern
Saturday, October 21, 2017
ILOILO City – A misunderstanding prompted a man from Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao district to kick his pregnant niece, a police report showed.
Police learned about the incident from Marieher Beboso, 27.
Beboso told the police she and her 17-year-old pregnant niece had a misunderstanding at around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Instead of pacifying them, the uncle Robespiree Robles kicked the 17-year-old, causing the latter to fall to the ground, Beboso told the police.
Police referred the incident to the barangay lupon./PN