Ungka local punches neighbor

ILOILO City – A resident of Barangay Ungka, Jaro district punched a neighbor, a police report showed.

The 28-year-old Richard Pampag, believed drunk, was acting unruly.

Pampag went to the house of Teofilo Almirante at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and punched the latter.

Almirante fell to the ground and hit his head, resulting in hematoma, the police report showed.

Almirante was taken to the West Visayas State University Medical Center.

Pampag cannot be reached for comment as of this writing.

Police referred the case to the barangay lupon./PN