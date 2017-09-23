Unidentified suspect shoots Bacong card player to death

BACOLOD City – An unknown suspect shot to death a man playing a card game in Barangay Banilad, Bacong, Negros Oriental.

The 42-year-old Jonard Panday sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body, a police report showed.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 22 when Panday and other residents were playing “panchong.”

The unidentified gunman fled the place after the incident.

Police were still determining the identity of the suspect and his motive in the shooting./PN