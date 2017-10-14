Uprooted acacia destroys houses

ILOILO City – Strong flood current caused an acacia tree to get uprooted and fall on two houses in Barangay Navais, Mandurriao district yesterday.

The houses of Rubin Villagracia and Jose Noel Regacho were destroyed.

Regacho said they were still sleeping during the heavy rain at around 8 a.m. when the tree fell on their house. They rushed outside to avoid getting pinned on.

Villagracia, on the other hand, said he, his wife and her two siblings, and another relative ran outside when they saw the tree uprooted.

None of them was injured./PN